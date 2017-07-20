TPM Livewire

GOP Sen.: It’s Not Important For Trump To Know ‘Intricacies’ Of O’Care Repeal

By Published July 20, 2017 11:38 am

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) said Thursday that it wasn’t important for President Donald Trump to know the “policy intricacies” of the Republican bill to repeal Obamacare.

In an interview with Cassidy, MSNBC’s Hallie Jackson asked the senator about Trump’s bizarre comment to the New York Times — perhaps meant to illustrate that health care costs rise with age, or maybe to explain a savings account for lifelong health spending — that when “you’re 21 years old, you start working and you’re paying $12 a year for insurance, and by the time you’re 70, you get a nice plan.”

The President has never discussed the specifics of congressional Republicans’ multiple attempts to repeal and replace Obamacare, and make deep cuts to Medicaid.

“In your conversations with him, do you think the President understands the political, the policy intricacies of this bill?” Jackson asked.

“I don’t think it’s important for him to understand the policy intricacies of this bill,” Cassidy replied. “What’s important for him is to understand the principle — his principle is that there should be a replace associated with repeal. And during the campaign he consistently said he wanted to continue coverage for those who had, cover preexisting conditions, eliminate mandates and lower premiums, those are very good principles by which to go.”

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
