TPM Livewire

Biker Who Flipped Off Trump’s Motorcade: I Was Fired For Photo

PIN-IT
Ron Sachs/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
By Published November 6, 2017 11:46 am

A cyclist who went viral after giving President Donald Trump’s motorcade the finger was fired for posting a picture of the gesture to social media, she told several outlets.

“I’d do it again,” Juli Briskman, 50, told Washington Post columnist Petula Dvorak in a post published Monday.

Briskman worked for the government contractor Akima LLC, until she told them about the photo. Briskman told the Post and HuffPost that she was fired for violating Akima’s social media policy.

Briskman’s bird twittered across the web on Oct. 28:

“They said, ‘We’re separating from you,‘” Briskman told HuffPost, recalling a conversation with her Akima superiors. “Basically, you cannot have ‘lewd’ or ‘obscene’ things in your social media. So they were calling flipping him off ‘obscene.’”

A colleague, she noted to both publications, had faced minimal consequences for comparable social media obscenity: He called someone “a fucking Libtard asshole” on Facebook, but kept his job.

Briskman told HuffPost she’d been biking in Virginia, thinking critically about Trump’s performance in office, when she saw the President’s motorcade pass.

“He was passing by and my blood just started to boil,” she said. “I’m thinking, DACA recipients are getting kicked out. He pulled ads for open enrollment in Obamacare. Only one-third of Puerto Rico has power. I’m thinking, he’s at the damn golf course again.”

She added: “I flipped off the motorcade a number of times.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Cruz On Gun Control After TX Shooting: 'We Don't Need Politics Right Now' 26 minutes ago

Ted Cruz chided a reporter who asked Monday whether the gun massacre in Sutherland...

After News Of Sen. Paul's Fractured Ribs, Police Say Charges Could Worsen about 1 hours ago

Charges against the neighbor of Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) could intensify based on updated...

Fox News Axes Dem Mega-Donor's Impeachment Ad After Trump Tweets about 2 hours ago

Tom Steyer wants President Trump to be impeached. Fox News decided to impeach his...

UK Regulator Finds Fox News' Hannity, Carlson Breached Impartiality Standards about 3 hours ago

The British government's communications regulator ruled on Monday that the Fox News programs anchored...

Biker Who Flipped Off Trump's Motorcade: I Was Fired For Photo about 5 hours ago

A cyclist who went viral after giving President Donald Trump’s motorcade the finger was...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.