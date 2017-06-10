TPM Livewire

Report: Biden Urges Romney To Run For Senate

Scott Sommerdorf/The Salt Lake Tribune
Published June 10, 2017 10:16 am

Former Vice President Joe Biden (D) encouraged former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney (R), who topped the ticked that rivaled Biden and President Obama in the 2012 campaign, to run for Senate in a closed-door event with donors, Politico reported.

Biden was appearing at Romney’s annual E2 Summit in Deer Valley, Utah, and the two were leading a discussion in front of the summit’s attendees Friday evening. Politico’s report is based on two unnamed sources who were at the event.

There has been speculation that Romney could run for the seat currently held by Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT), the longest-serving Republican in the Senate. Hatch has suggested he has decided to run again, only to later walk back those remarks by saying “it’s just too early to make a decision.”

According to the Politico report, Romney responded to Biden’s recommendations with merely a smile. Biden’s spokesperson did not respond to Politico’s request for comment.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tierney Sneed
Tierney Sneed is a reporter for Talking Points Memo. She previously worked for U.S. News and World Report. She grew up in Florida and attended Georgetown University.
