Biden: Trump’s Decision To End DACA ‘Cruel’ And ‘Not America’

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday called President Donald Trump’s decision to end DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, “cruel.”

Brought by parents, these children had no choice in coming here. Now they'll be sent to countries they've never known. Cruel. Not America. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 5, 2017

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that Trump had rescinded the program earlier Tuesday morning. DACA protects nearly 800,000 undocumented young people from deportation. That protection will expire as early as March 6 for some DACA recipients.

DACA recipients whose permits expire on or before March 5, 2018 can apply by Oct. 5 of this year for a two year extension.

Former President Barack Obama said before leaving office that Trump ending DACA would warrant a response from him, though the former President has not yet commented on the development.