TPM Livewire

Biden Slams Trump’s ‘Contempt’ For The Constitution

PIN-IT
Patrick Semansky/AP
By Published August 28, 2017 9:46 am

Former Vice President Joe Biden called on Americans to stand up to what he called President Donald Trump’s betrayal of American values and the Constitution.

In an article in the Atlantic on Sunday, Biden said Trump had “publicly proclaimed a moral equivalency between neo-Nazis and Klansmen and those who would oppose their venom and hate.”

The former vice president was referring to Trump’s remark on Aug. 15, three days after white nationalists rallied in Charlottesville, Virginia, that there were “very fine people” on both sides of the protest.

“We have an American President who has emboldened white supremacists with messages of comfort and support,” Biden added.

Counter-protester Heather Heyer died when a man who had been photographed with white nationalists earlier in the day allegedly rammed his car into a crowd. And police on Saturday announced three additional charges related to incidents during the rally. Two men were charged with malicious wounding in connection with the parking lot beating of a young black man, and another man was charged with discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school.

Biden also condemned Trump’s pardon of former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who was convicted of criminal contempt of court for defying a judge’s order to stop racially profiling people he and his deputies believed were undocumented immigrants. Arpaio’s list of abuses of jailed inmates runs long — for years, he ran an outdoor detention facility in Arizona’s sweltering heat that he once called a “concentration camp.”

“His contempt for the U.S. Constitution and willingness to divide this nation knows no bounds,” Biden wrote of Trump’s first presidential act of clemency.

Biden called on Americans to “do what our President has not. We have to uphold America’s values.”

“We have to do what he will not,” Biden continued. “We have to defend our Constitution. We have to remember our kids are watching. We have to show the world America is still a beacon of light.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Biden Slams Trump's 'Contempt' For The Constitution 21 seconds ago

Former Vice President Joe Biden called on Americans to stand up to what he...

Two Top State Department Officials Resign about 1 hours ago

Two top officials in the State Department announced they would be leaving their posts...

Gorka: McMaster Sees ‘Threat Of Islam Through Obama Admin Lens’ about 2 hours ago

Freshly removed from the White House, former White House adviser Sebastian Gorka offered his...

Mexico: We Won’t Pay For Border Wall ‘Under Any Circumstances’ about 2 hours ago

Just hours after President Donald Trump tweeted calling Mexico “one of the highest crime...

FEMA Administrator: We're Going To Be In Texas 'For Years' about 3 hours ago

As rain and flooding from Hurricane Harvey continued in Texas on Sunday, Brock Long,...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.