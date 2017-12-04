TPM Livewire

Preet Bharara: Trump Lawyer Has A History Of ‘Ludicrous’ Assertions

PIN-IT
Oxford Union/REX/Shutterstock/FEREX
By Published December 4, 2017 12:33 pm

The former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, Preet Bharara, on Monday disputed a claim by a lawyer for President Donald Trump that the President “cannot obstruct justice because he is the chief law enforcement officer.”

“I have a lot of experience with John Dowd,” Bharara said in an interview with NPR’s Steve Inskeep, referring to Trump’s lawyer. “He represented some high profile people in cases before my office. And he said then, as he’s saying now, a lot of incorrect, mistaken and, on occasion, ludicrous things, so I don’t put a lot of stock in it.”

“The mere fact that the President is the President doesn’t immunize him from an accusation of obstruction,” Bharara added.

Trump fired Bharara in March after he refused to step down at the President’s request. Trump had originally promised Bharara that he would keep his job as U.S. attorney.

Dowd on Sunday claimed responsibility for drafting a tweet sent from Trump’s Twitter account in which Trump claimed to have fired former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn “because he lied to the Vice President and the FBI.”

The President hadn’t previously claimed to know that Flynn had lied to the FBI prior to his firing. Bharara explained the significance of the tweet.

“It matters because it’s a change from what the reasoning was that was given by the President in the first place,” he said. “A few days after [Flynn] became the national security adviser, the President said only that he’d fired Michael Flynn because he had lied to the vice president.”

“And now you have the interjection of a new reason, apparently, which was that he knew, the President knew, that there was a lie to the FBI, which then suggests, that if he did that and knew that before he asked Jim Comey, the FBI director, to back off the investigation— That shows a level of knowledge and intent that was previously unknown,” he said.

Obstruction of justice, Bharara added, is “clearly one of the things that’s being looked at by special counsel Mueller and his team.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham

Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Iowa Radio Station Employees Fired After Racist HS Basketball Commentary about 2 hours ago

A local Iowa radio station fired two employees Monday after their racist remarks about...

Farenthold Says He’s Going To Repay Taxpayers For $84,000 Settlement about 3 hours ago

While maintaining that he didn’t do anything wrong, Rep. Blake Farenthold (R-TX) said Monday...

Trump Says He's Encouraging Orrin Hatch To Run For Another Senate Term about 3 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Monday indicated that he would support Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT)...

Schumer, Pelosi Say They'll Meet With Trump After WH 'Reached Out' To Them about 4 hours ago

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Monday...

Preet Bharara: Trump Lawyer Has A History Of 'Ludicrous' Assertions about 5 hours ago

The former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, Preet Bharara, on...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nicole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.