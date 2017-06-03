TPM Livewire

GOP Sen.: ‘I Wish’ I Condemned Bill Maher’s Racial Slur In Interview

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) wrote Saturday that he wished he had been “quick enough” to condemn comedian Bill Maher when the host of HBO’s “Real Time” used a racial slur during an interview the previous night.

In a one-on-one interview, Sasse appeared to chuckle before suppressing a smile after Maher used a derogatory term for black people.

“We’d have to have you work in the fields with us,” Sasse told Maher, referring to his home state.

“Work in the fields? Senator, I’m a house nigger,” Maher responded. “It’s a joke,” Maher chided the in-studio audience, who applauded in response.

“You’re still working in the fields out there?” Maher asked again.

‘Yeah, we want our kids to suffer,” Sasse said. The interview continued without a beat.

Maher apologized in a statement mid-day Saturday, as quoted by several outlets: “Friday nights are always my worst night of sleep because I’m up reflecting on the things I should or shouldn’t have said on my live show,” he said. “Last night was a particularly long night as I regret the word I used in the banter of a live moment. The word was offensive, and I regret saying it and am very sorry.”

HBO released a statement as well, saying to various outlets: “Bill Maher’s comment last night was completely inexcusable and tasteless.  We are removing his deeply offensive comment from any subsequent airings of the show.”

A few hours earlier, in a series of tweets Saturday, Sasse called himself a “1st Amendment absolutist” but said that freedom came with a “responsibility to speak up when folks use that word.”

This post has been updated to include Maher and HBO’s statements.

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
