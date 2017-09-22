TPM Livewire

Ben Carson Splits With Trump, Basically Endorses Roy Moore In Alabama

Alex Brandon/AP
Published September 22, 2017 5:03 pm

If politics makes strange bedfellows, Ben Carson might be sleeping on the couch after his latest move.

The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development all but endorsed fellow religious conservative and former Alabama Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore on Friday, just hours before President Trump is set to stump for Moore’s primary opponent, appointed Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL). The two are squaring off for the right to serve out Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ old Senate term.

It’s not exactly a common occurrence for a sitting cabinet member to get involved to help a candidate whose primary opponent is backed by their boss.

“Judge Moore is a fine man of proven character and integrity, who I have come to respect over the years. I was delighted to hear he is running for the US Senate. He is truly someone who reflects the Judeo-Christian values that were so important to the establishment of our country,” Carson said in a statement released by Moore’s campaign. “It is these values that we must return to in order to make America great again. I wish him well and hope everyone will make sure they vote on Tuesday.”

Trump will hold a Friday night rally for Strange in Huntsville, and Vice President Mike Pence is set to stump with him on Monday.

Carson is arguably the highest-profile Trump ally to back Moore against the president — though he’s far from the only one. Former White House aides Steve Bannon and Sebastian Gorka are in the tank for Moore, as are former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R), an early endorser, and a number of other Trump allies.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Cameron Joseph
Cameron Joseph is Talking Points Memo's senior political correspondent based in Washington, D.C. He covers Capitol Hill, the White House and the permanent campaign. Previous publications include the New York Daily News, Mashable, The Hill and National Journal. He grew up near Chicago and is an irrationally passionate Cubs fan.
