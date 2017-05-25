TPM Livewire

Ben Carson: Poverty ‘To Large Extent’ Is ‘A State Of Mind’

PIN-IT
Zach Gibson/FR170359 AP
By Published May 25, 2017 8:48 am

In an interview published online on Wednesday, Ben Carson, the secretary of housing and urban development, described poverty as a “state of mind.”

“I think poverty to a large extent is also a state of mind. You take somebody that has the right mindset, you can take everything from them and put them on the street, and I guarantee in a little while they’ll be right back up there,” he said during a town hall interview with friend Armstrong Williams that aired on SiriusXM radio Wednesday night. “And you take somebody with the wrong mindset, you can give them everything in the world, they’ll work their way back down to the bottom.”

Carson added that not all people have a “defeatist” attitude but that the government should help those who do.

“I think the majority of people don’t have that defeatist attitude, but they sometimes just don’t see the way, and that’s where government can come in and be very helpful,” he said. “It can provide the ladder of opportunity, it can provide the mechanism that will demonstrate to them what can be done.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Ben Carson: Poverty 'To Large Extent' Is 'A State Of Mind' 35 minutes ago

In an interview published online on Wednesday, Ben Carson, the secretary of housing and...

Reporter: GOP Congressional Candidate In Montana 'Body Slammed Me' about 13 hours ago

Reporter Ben Jacobs said a candidate for Congress in Montana "body slammed" him during...

Chaffetz: Comey Wouldn't Tell Me Location Of Memos He Wrote About Trump about 14 hours ago

House Oversight Committee Chair Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) on Wednesday said former FBI Director James...

Sessions Didn't Disclose Kislyak Meetings On Security Clearance Application about 15 hours ago

Attorney General Jeff Sessions did not disclose on his application for a security clearance...

HHS Secretary Tom Price: CBO Score On Health Care Bill Is 'Wrong Again' about 15 hours ago

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price on Wednesday tried to undermine the non-partisan...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.