TPM Livewire

Rep. Joe Barton Announces He Will Not Seek Re-Election

PIN-IT
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By Published November 30, 2017 12:38 pm

Rep. Joe Baron (R-TX) announced Thursday that he would retire at the end of his current term following a second revelation about his online habits, this time that he sent messages that were sexual in nature to a constituent.

“I am very proud of my public record and the many accomplishments of my office,” Barton said in a statement Thursday. “It has been a tremendous honor to represent the 6th District of Texas for over three decades, but now it is time to step aside and let there be a new voice.”

The congressman’s statement did not mention the turmoil he’s faced over the past week.

Last week, Barton apologized after a photo of his genitalia that he had shared with a “mature adult” woman other than his wife at the time, he said, had leaked on the internet.

At that point, Barton said he was “deciding how to respond, quite frankly.” Earlier this month, Barton had announced he would seek re-election.

On Wednesday, Tea Party organizer and Barton constituent Kelly Canon revealed that Barton sometimes sent her messages that were sexual in nature over the course of otherwise political conversations online since 2011.

“We would chat about 97 percent politics, and one percent A&M. The other percent he would ask what I was wearing. I thought that was inappropriate, so I would shut it down,” Canon said.

“This is an effort not only to get him not to run again, but to get other people — but to get other women — to come forward, too,” she said, as quoted by KXAS.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Rep. Joe Barton Announces He Will Not Seek Re-Election 1 minute ago

Rep. Joe Baron (R-TX) announced Thursday that he would retire at the end of...

Ryan: Conyers Should 'Resign Immediately' Amid Misconduct Claims 25 minutes ago

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) on Thursday said Rep. John Conyers (D-MI) should step...

Ryan Sets Date For Trump's First State Of The Union Address: January 30 49 minutes ago

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) on Thursday set the date for President Donald Trump’s...

Woman Who Reached Settlement With Conyers Comes Forward 57 minutes ago

The woman whose settlement with Rep. John Conyers (D-MI) was revealed by BuzzFeed News...

Pelosi Calls On Conyers To Resign Over 'Credible' Sexual Misconduct Claims about 1 hours ago

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Thursday called on Rep. John Conyers (D-MI)...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nicole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.