Bannon: GOPers Will Be ‘One Big Happy Family’ If They Line Up Behind Trump

Kevin Hagen/FR170574 AP
By Published August 20, 2017 12:17 pm

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon on Saturday said the Republican Party will “be one big happy family” if elected Republicans fall in line behind President Donald Trump.

“If the Republican Party on Capitol Hill gets behind the president on his plans and not theirs, it will all be sweetness and light, be one big happy family,” Bannon said in an interview with the Washington Post.

Bannon said he did not expect that rosy vision to come to pass at any point soon, though: “No administration in history has been so divided among itself about the direction about where it should go.”

David Bossie, the president of Citizens United and Trump’s former deputy campaign manager, on Sunday predicted that Bannon would “be a very loyal soldier to the President as it relates to his agenda from the outside.”

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
Bannon: GOPers Will Be 'One Big Happy Family' If They Line Up Behind Trump

