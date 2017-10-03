TPM Livewire

Bannon: It’d Be The ‘End Of Everything’ If Trump Turned Left On Gun Control

PIN-IT
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon speaks at a rally for U.S. Senate hopeful Roy Moore, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, in Fairhope, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson/AP
By Published October 3, 2017 8:22 am

While the attack in Las Vegas this weekend has been called the worst mass shooting in modern history, allies of President Donald Trump told Axios they don’t think the President will pivot left on the gun control debate like he did on the debt ceiling.

Axios spoke with more than 20 sources inside and outside the White House since the shooting, including former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, who said the reaction from Trump’s base would be “actually worse” if he made a deal with Democrats on gun control than if he had supported comprehensive immigration reform.

“Impossible: will be the end of everything,” Bannon told Axios in a text message.

Longtime former Trump adviser Roger Stone made similar comments.

“Base would go insane and he knows it,” he said.

Other allies told Axios that the support of the National Riffle Association (NRA) is too important to the President for him to take any significant stance on gun control.

One source said Trump doesn’t feel like he has to be loyal to traditional outside Republican groups because they “didn’t lift a finger to help him in the election,” but the NRA is “very much the exception.”   

Trump and his sons are also personally close with the NRA, some sources told Axios and Trump is reportedly friends with the NRA’s top lobbyist.

Early Monday morning Trump tweeted his “warmest condolences and sympathies” to the 59 people who were killed and 500-plus injured by the mass attack. The White House said Monday afternoon it was “premature” to talk about gun control.

“There will be certainly time for that policy discussion to take place, but that’s not the place that we’re in at this moment,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday. “But certainly, I think that there’s a time for that to happen.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

DeVos' Security Detail Could Cost $6.5 Million In Next Year 33 minutes ago

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has employed a security detail through the U.S. Marshal Service,...

Bannon: It'd Be The ‘End Of Everything’ If Trump Turned Left On Gun Control 38 minutes ago

While the attack in Las Vegas this weekend has been called the worst mass...

Police Found 23 Firearms In Las Vegas Shooter's Hotel Room about 2 hours ago

The gunman who opened fire on a music festival Sunday night, killing 59 people...

Facebook: About 10 Million People Saw Ads Purchased By Russian Firm about 14 hours ago

Facebook on Monday said an "estimated 10 million people" saw advertisements a Kremlin-linked Russian troll...

Police: 'Electronic Devices,' Explosives, 18 Firearms In Shooting Suspect's Home about 15 hours ago

Police on Monday said they retrieved 18 more weapons, along with explosives and other...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.