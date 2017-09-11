TPM Livewire

Bannon: Trump’s DACA Decision Could Cost Republicans The House

Ousted White House chief strategist Steve Bannon said in an interview that aired Sunday that President Donald Trump’s decision to punt to Congress on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program could risk the Republican majority in the House.

“I’m worried about losing the House now because of this — of — because of DACA. And my fear is that with this six months down range, if we have another huge — if this goes all the way down to its logical conclusion, in February and March it will be a civil war inside the Republican party that will be every bit as vitriolic as 2013. And to me, doing that in the springboard of primary season for 2018 is extremely unwise,” Bannon said on CBS’ “60 Minutes.”

The Trump administration announced that it would rescind DACA, which protects undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as minors from deportation, in six months. The President called on Congress to reinstate the policy through legislation, and the disagreements within the Republican party on how to address DACA are already apparent.

Bannon said that DACA recipients should “self-deport” when their work permits run out.

“There’s no path to citizenship, no path to a green card, and no amnesty. Amnesty is non-negotiable,” he said on CBS.

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C.
