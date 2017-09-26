Bannon: GOP Trying To ‘Destroy Moore, Just Like They Tried To Destroy Trump’

Former White House adviser Stephen Bannon on Monday night compared GOP Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore to Donald Trump, although the President has campaigned for Moore’s opponent in the race, Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL).

“A vote for Roy Moore is a vote for Donald J. Trump,” Bannon said at rally for Moore, a staunch conservative who is leading Strange in the polls.

Bannon, the chairman of Breitbart News, also railed against the Republican “establishment” and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY). Outside groups have poured money into the state to support Strange’s bid.

“They think you’re a pack of morons. They think you’re nothing but rubes,” Bannon told the crowd.

Later, during an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, Bannon emphasized that Moore would be an ally to Trump and that his decision to campaign for Moore was not born out of a desire to oppose Trump.

“We’re not here to defy President Trump, we’re here to praise and honor him,” Bannon said.

The former White House adviser said that establishment Republicans are “trying to destroy Roy Moore, just like they tried to destroy Donald J. Trump.”

Bannon also told Hannity that after Tuesday night’s election, “a real review has to be done of how President Trump got the wrong information and came down on the wrong side of the football here.”