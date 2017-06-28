TPM Livewire

Attendees Laugh, Clap After Organizers Cut Off Wilbur Ross At Berlin Conference

Michael Sohn/AP
By Published June 28, 2017 11:04 am

Attendees at a business conference in Berlin laughed and applauded on Tuesday when organizers cut off U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross’ remarks.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Ross spoke onscreen for about 20 minutes at an event hosted by German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party before organizers cut off his video feed.

“That was the U.S. secretary of commerce, who had promised us a 10-minute statement,” Werner M. Bahlsen, head of the party’s economic council, told the audience, as quoted by Bloomberg. “As you saw, he spoke a bit slowly, so it took a bit longer. Now we look forward to the chancellor’s speech.”

Merkel then took the stage for her remarks.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
