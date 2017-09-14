TPM Livewire

Arpaio: ‘Whatever Final Policy’ Trump Comes Up With On DACA Is Fine By Me

PIN-IT
Mary Altaffer/AP
By Published September 14, 2017 3:36 pm

Joe Arpaio, the controversial former Maricopa County sheriff whom President Donald Trump pardoned in August, on Thursday said that he’ll support “whatever final policy” the President comes up with to restore the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

“Whatever final policy he supports, I’ll also support,” Arpaio told the Los Angeles Times.

He called Trump “very intelligent” and claimed the President “cuts deals,” but said the decision about what to do with the program should ultimately fall to Congress, because Trump “can’t make it himself.”

Arpaio denied that Trump was betraying his supporters on the subject of immigration, and said Trump was “trying to make deals and get stuff done.”

The former sheriff, who was convicted of criminal contempt for violating court orders dating back to 2011 barring his office’s practice of racially discriminatory traffic stops targeting immigrants, said if it were up to him, he would ask Congress to deport undocumented immigrants brought to the country as children who were protected by DACA.

“Why not send them back to the country where they came from? It’s good for them to go see the country where they came from,” Arpaio argued.

He said deported DACA recipients could then “come back legally” and “cut to the front of the line.”

“But that’s just some of my views,” he added. “I’m not the President.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Arpaio: 'Whatever Final Policy' Trump Comes Up With On DACA Is Fine By Me 7 seconds ago

Joe Arpaio, the controversial former Maricopa County sheriff whom President Donald Trump pardoned in...

Joe Walsh: ‘Millions Of Voters Will Abandon Trump’ If There's No Wall about 2 hours ago

Former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL) said President Donald Trump following through with an immigration...

Hot Mic Catches Schumer On Trump Deal: 'He Likes Us! He Likes Me Anyway' about 2 hours ago

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) was heard saying Thursday morning that President Donald...

McConnell Tells Trump: Send Congress Your DACA Proposal about 3 hours ago

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said Republicans in Congress “look forward” to receiving...

Coulter Rails Against Trump Again, This Time For Reports Of DACA Deal about 4 hours ago

Conservative provocateur Ann Coulter railed against President Donald Trump’s potential departure from his campaign...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.