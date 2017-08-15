TPM Livewire

Company Protests Government Demand For Anti-Trump Website’s Visitor Logs

PIN-IT
Ted S. Warren/AP
By Published August 15, 2017 12:39 pm

A web hosting provider has objected to the federal government’s request that it hand over what it characterized as detailed records on the more than 1 million visitors to a anti-Trump website that promoted protests of President Trump’s inauguration.

In a blog post on Monday, DreamHost detailed its objections to the government’s request.

“The request from the [Department of Justice] demands that DreamHost hand over 1.3 million visitor IP addresses — in addition to contact information, email content, and photos of thousands of people — in an effort to determine who simply visited the website,” the company wrote. “That information could be used to identify any individuals who used this site to exercise and express political speech protected under the Constitution’s First Amendment. That should be enough to set alarm bells off in anyone’s mind.”

The government asserts that a website hosted by DreamHost, disruptj20.org, “was used in the development, planning, advertisement, and organization of a violent riot that occurred in Washington, D.C., on January 20, 2017.” A search warrant details the request for “fruits, evidence and instrumentalities of violations” of a Washington, D.C. law against the incitement of riots.

Among other objections, DreamHost responded in a filing on Friday that the government’s demand of “all files” related to the website “would allow the government to identify the specific computers used to visit the website, and what specifically was viewed on the website.” That, DreamHost said, violated website visitors’ First and Fourth Amendment rights, and other legal protections.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia provided TPM with recent case filings, but declined to comment further. On Friday, both parties will attend a hearing before Judge Lynn Leibovitz in Washington, D.C. on the government’s motion to compel DreamHost’s cooperation. 

The presidential inauguration was marked by disruption and unrest, particularly from so-called “black bloc” and anti-fascist protesters who destroyed property and created a headache for District police. However, the law enforcement reaction to protesters was extreme: Hundreds have been indicted on felony rioting charges, including multiple journalists observing the protests.

H/t BuzzFeed.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Company Protests Government Demand For Anti-Trump Website's Visitor Logs 3 minutes ago

A web hosting provider has objected to the federal government’s request that it hand...

Trump Bashes 'Grandstanders' Who Quit His Panel In Wake Of Charlottesville 48 minutes ago

President Donald Trump lashed out Tuesday morning in a tweet against three CEOS who...

Suspect Charged With Assaulting Journo During C'Ville Counter-Protest In NC about 2 hours ago

Police in Asheville, North Carolina on Tuesday announced the arrest of a suspect charged with...

Boston Blocks Free Speech Rally, Tells Organizers: We Don't Want You Here about 2 hours ago

On Monday, Boston officials announced plans to block a free speech rally scheduled in...

Teenager Arrested In Connection With Vandalized Boston Holocaust Memorial about 2 hours ago

The Boston Police Department on Monday announced a teenager was arrested after allegedly destroying part...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.