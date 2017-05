Anthony Weiner is expected to plead guilty Friday to a federal charge of transferring obscene material to a minor, the New York Times reported.

The Times cited two unnamed people who had been briefed on the matter.

The charge stemmed from Weiner’s explicit text messaging in January 2016 with a 15-year-old girl in North Carolina, the Times reported. The paper noted the plea will cover his conduct from January through March of last year.

