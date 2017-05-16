TPM Livewire

Sen. Angus King: We Are Getting Closer To The Possibility Of Impeaching Trump

PIN-IT
Tom Williams/CQPHO
By Published May 16, 2017 6:44 pm

Sen. Angus King (I-ME) on Tuesday said that if President Donald Trump asked James Comey to drop the FBI’s investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn, then it raises the possibility that Trump will be subject to impeachment proceedings.

“If indeed the President tried to tell the director of the FBI who worked for him that he should drop an investigation, whether it was Michael Flynn or whether it was some investigation that had nothing to do with Russia or politics or the election, that’s a very serious matter,” King said on CNN.

“If these allegations, Senator, are true, are we getting closer to the possibility of yet another impeachment process?” Wolf Blitzer asked.

“Reluctantly, Wolf, I have to say yes, simply because obstruction of justice is such a serious offense,” King said.

He said it “was in fact one of the offenses that was listed in the last two impeachments that have gone on” in Congress.

“I think we have to be a little bit cautious. This is of immense importance,” King said. “It’s one of the most important things that I’ve been involved with in my political life.”

He cited the White House’s denials that Trump asked Comey to end the probe and Trump’s suggestion that he recorded conversations with the former FBI head.

“We’re going to have to hear from Director Comey,” King said. “And also, if the White House has been saying all day that this never happened, then I think they should come forth with whatever evidence that they have, whether it’s tapes or notes made by someone at the White House to contradict this.”

The New York Times reported on Tuesday that Trump asked Comey to shut down his bureau’s investigation into Flynn, a request that Comey documented in a memo. That report was quickly corroborated by NBC NewsCNN and the Washington Post.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

All Dems On House Oversight, Judiciary Panels Call For Investigation Into Trump about 9 hours ago

All the Democratic members of the House Judiciary and Oversight Committees on Tuesday requested...

GOP Sen.: 'Weasel' Who Leaked Details Of Russia Meeting Is The Real Criminal about 9 hours ago

During a discussion of recent revelations surrounding the White House, Sen. Jim Risch (R-ID)...

Chaffetz Says He Wants To See Comey Memo: 'I Have My Subpoena Pen Ready' about 10 hours ago

House Oversight Committee Chair Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) on Tuesday said that he is ready to...

Cummings Calls NYT Report A 'Smoking Gun With A Lot Of Dark Smoke' about 10 hours ago

The ranking member of the House Oversight Committee on Tuesday described a New York...

Sen. Angus King: We Are Getting Closer To The Possibility Of Impeaching Trump about 10 hours ago

Sen. Angus King (I-ME) on Tuesday said that if President Donald Trump asked James...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.