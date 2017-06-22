TPM Livewire

Hospitals Group: ‘Go Back To The Drawing Board’ On Senate ACA Repeal

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan of Wis., speaks to reporters during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, June 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
By Published June 22, 2017 3:44 pm

The American Hospital Association on Thursday urged Senate Republicans to “go back to the drawing board” on their newly released bill to repeal and replace Obamacare.

“From the onset of this debate, America’s hospitals and health systems have been guided by a set of key principles that would protect coverage for Americans,” Rick Pollack, the AHA’s president and CEO, said in a statement. “Unfortunately, the draft bill under discussion in the Senate moves in the opposite direction.”

The version of the legislation released on Thursday would impose deeper long-term cuts to Medicaid than the House bill and eliminate most of Obamacare’s subsidies. Pollack cited the potential Medicaid cuts as a major concern.

“Medicaid cuts of this magnitude are unsustainable and will increase costs to individuals with private insurance,” he said. “We urge the Senate to go back to the drawing board and develop legislation that continues to provide coverage to all Americans who currently have it.”

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
