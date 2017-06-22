Hospitals Group: ‘Go Back To The Drawing Board’ On Senate ACA Repeal

The American Hospital Association on Thursday urged Senate Republicans to “go back to the drawing board” on their newly released bill to repeal and replace Obamacare.

“From the onset of this debate, America’s hospitals and health systems have been guided by a set of key principles that would protect coverage for Americans,” Rick Pollack, the AHA’s president and CEO, said in a statement. “Unfortunately, the draft bill under discussion in the Senate moves in the opposite direction.”

The version of the legislation released on Thursday would impose deeper long-term cuts to Medicaid than the House bill and eliminate most of Obamacare’s subsidies. Pollack cited the potential Medicaid cuts as a major concern.

“Medicaid cuts of this magnitude are unsustainable and will increase costs to individuals with private insurance,” he said. “We urge the Senate to go back to the drawing board and develop legislation that continues to provide coverage to all Americans who currently have it.”