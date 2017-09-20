TPM Livewire

Health Insurer Trade Group Comes Out Against Graham-Cassidy Repeal Bill

Published September 20, 2017 3:21 pm

America’s Health Insurance Plans, the health insurer trade group, came out Wednesday against Republicans’ Hail Mary proposal to repeal Obamacare before the end of September.

In a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), the group’s president and CEO Marilyn B. Tavenner said Republicans’ latest proposal “fails to meet” the group’s standard for health care legislation.

“We believe that legislative proposals that would reform and affect the coverage and care of millions of Americans should meet certain principles,” Tavenner wrote.

She cited stabilization of the individual insurance market, allocation of sufficient resources to ensure Medicaid coverage, access to coverage for consumers with pre-existing conditions, elimination of taxes and fees that raise health care costs or reduce benefits and inclusion of time for health care providers and consumers to adapt to policy changes.

“The Graham-Cassidy-Heller-Johnson proposal fails to meet these guiding principles,” Tavenner wrote. “While we cannot support this proposal, we will keep working to find the right solutions that reflect the commitment we all share: affordable coverage and high-quality care for every American.”

Read the full letter:

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
