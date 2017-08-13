TPM Livewire

Alleged Driver In C’Ville Car Attack Had ‘Fascination With Nazism,’ Teacher Says

A person is taken away by the EMS workers after a car ran into pedestrians during a Unite the Right rally protest over the name change of Lee Park on Saturday Aug. 12, 2017 in Charlottesville
Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch
Published August 13, 2017

A former teacher of James Alex Fields, Jr., the man accused of ramming a car into a group of protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Sunday said Fields had a “fascination with Nazism.”

“It was obvious that he had this fascination with Nazism and a big idolatry of Adolf Hitler,” Derek Weimer, who said he taught Fields history in high school, told the Washington Post on Sunday.

Weimer told the Washington Post that Fields conducted a research project into the Nazi military during World War II which he described as a “big lovefest for the German military and the Waffen-SS.”

“He had white supremacist views,” Weimer said. “He really believed in that stuff.”

Fields was charged with second-degree murder and other counts on Saturday after a car plowed into protesters at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville. A 32-year-old woman was killed in the car attack and dozens of people were injured.

