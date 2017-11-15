TPM Livewire

AL Secretary Of State: Moore ‘Innocent Until Proven Guilty’ Of Sex Allegations

PIN-IT
AP
By Published November 15, 2017 6:21 pm

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill (R) on Wednesday said the state’s Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore is “innocent until proven guilty” of allegations of sexual misconduct that six women have brought against him.

“What I have stated before and what I maintain is that an individual is innocent until proven guilty,” Merrill said on MSNBC.

He said the “original” allegations against Moore “are very serious.”

“And I think they need to continue to be vetted. I think all allegations or additional information that’s brought forward should be vetted,” Merrill said. “And again I feel as though if Judge Moore is indeed guilty of these allegations, that he should withdraw.”

Merrill on Tuesday said it was “possible” the women accusing Moore of misconduct were “making it up.”

Two more women came forward late Wednesday with allegations against Moore, bringing the total count to seven. Kelly Harrison Thorp told AL.com that Moore asked her out when she was 17 years old. Thorp said that Moore told her he went out with girls her age “all the time.”

Tina Johnson alleged that Moore groped her when she was 28 years old as she was leaving his law office.

Four women last week alleged that Moore pursued them for relationships when they were teenagers and he was in his early 30s. One, Leigh Corfman, said Moore initiated a sexual encounter with her when she was 14 years old. A fifth accuser, Beverly Young Nelson, on Monday said Moore sexually assaulted her when she was 16 years old.

Moore has denied the allegations.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

AL Secretary Of State: Moore 'Innocent Until Proven Guilty' Of Sex Allegations 9 seconds ago

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill (R) on Wednesday said the state's Republican Senate...

Woman: When I Was 17, Moore Said, 'I Go Out With Girls Your Age All The Time' 23 minutes ago

Two more women on Wednesday came forward with allegations about Alabama Republican Senate candidate...

Ivanka Trump: 'There’s A Special Place In Hell For People Who Prey On Children' about 1 hours ago

White House adviser and President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, was quoted Wednesday as...

Watch Trump's Rubio Moment: President Stops Speech For Water Break about 2 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Wednesday took a brief break during a speech at the...

Ron Johnson Comes Out Against Republican Tax Plan about 2 hours ago

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) on Wednesday said he will not vote for Republican lawmakers'...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.