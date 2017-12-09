Dem Rep: Trump Going To MS Museum For ‘Wrong Reasons’ Such As ‘Photo Op’

Another lawmaker joins in the chorus of those vehemently opposed to Trump’s Saturday visit to the Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum opening.

Trump’s visit to the museum already began facing backlash in the days leading up to the event, most notably with civil rights movement leader Rep. John Lewis skipping it due to finding the President’s attendance as an “insult.”

Hours before the event, Rep. Al Green (D-TX) went on MSNBC to voice the hypocrisy behind Trump’s visit, citing how the President “has been antithetical to the movements that are in place currently to help African Americans.”

“He’s opposed to Black Lives Matter,” Green said. “He’s opposed to the efforts by the football players to take on police brutality.”

Green also expressed Trump’s attendance as a vanity move.

“He’s just going for the wrong reasons,” Green said. “He can have his photo op, but he won’t have the opportunity to have the credibility of persons who have rich histories in civil rights associated with him to add any degree of legitimacy to his effort.”

Rep. Green on Pres. Trump's speech at the opening of Mississippi's Civil Rights museum: "He's just there for a photo op." pic.twitter.com/T6udJ0K1er — MSNBC (@MSNBC) December 9, 2017

This isn’t the first time Green unleashed his fierce opposition to the President. He most recently made headlines with the House overwhelmingly voting to kill his Trump impeachment effort.