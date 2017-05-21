TPM Livewire

Dem Rep. Says He Was Threatened With Lynching After Calling For Impeachment

Godofredo A. Vasquez/Houston Chronicle
Published May 21, 2017

Rep. Al Green (D-TX) said on Saturday that he has received lynching threats after calling last week for President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

Green said at a town hall on Saturday that he received threatening voicemails after calling for Trump’s impeachment, according to a report by the Houston Chronicle, which included recordings of the voice messages Green says he received.

“Hey, Al Green. We got an impeachment for you. It’s going to be yours,” a caller in one recording said, referring to Green with a racial slur and threatening to “hang” him.

“You ain’t going to impeach nobody. Try it and we’ll lynch all of you,” a caller in another recording said, using the same slur. “You’ll be hanging from a tree.”

“It does not deter us,” Green said, according to the Chronicle. “We are not going to allow this to cause us to deviate from what we believe to be the right thing to do and that is to proceed with the impeachment of President Trump.”

He said he is “not going to be intimidated,” but wanted to inform constituents about the voicemails.

“When a person talks about lynching you, we think that’s a pretty serious threat,” Green said.

On Wednesday, Green called for Trump’s impeachment in a speech on the House floor.

“This is where I stand. I will not be moved,” he said. “The President must be impeached.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
PIN-IT
