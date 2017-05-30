TPM Livewire

Franken: Reported Kushner Backchannel Is A ‘Pretty Bad Breach’ (VIDEO)

PIN-IT
Cheriss May/SIPPL Sipa USA
By Published May 30, 2017 11:15 am

Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) said Tuesday that senior adviser to the President Jared Kushner had engaged in a “serious breach” of protocol when he reportedly sought to set up a communications backchannel with the Russian government using Russian facilities.

“Look, these guys, the administration, they’re not acting like people who have nothing to hide,” Franken said.

Franken’s remarks came in an appearance on CBS’ “This Morning.”

“He didn’t disclose a lot of his contacts with mainly, I guess, Russians,” Franken said, noting it was illegal not to list such meetings on a security clearance application. Kushner later amended his clearance application.

“And then there’s this peculiar one where he was trying to set up a thing within the Russian communications system so that our own intelligence couldn’t be part of it, which is very unusual,” Franken added. “Look, we have a special prosecutor. We’re going to be looking at this. This might come out to, you know, what did the President know, and when did his son-in-law tell him?”

The Washington Post reported on Friday, citing unnamed U.S. officials briefed on intercepted Russian conversations, that Kushner had discussed establishing a secret backchannel to the Kremlin, using equipment in Russian facilities in the United States, with Russia’s ambassador to the United States in December.

CBS’ Charlie Rose asked Franken if he thought Kushner’s security clearance should be revoked.

“I think we should look at that,” Franken responded. “This is a pretty bad breach.”

Watch below via CBS:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Spicer Criticizes 'Fake News,' Again, Denies Shake-Up In WH Comms Strategy 2 minutes ago

White House press secretary Sean Spicer denied on Tuesday that the resignation of White...

Spicer Insists Trump Has 'Unbelievable' Relationship With Merkel After Trip about 1 hours ago

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Tuesday said that President Donald Trump developed...

Spicer Stonewalls On Kushner, Trump Citing His Own Anonymous Sources about 1 hours ago

White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Tuesday refused to answer questions about Jared...

WATCH LIVE: First Press Briefing Since Trump's Overseas Trip At 2 PM ET about 3 hours ago

White House press secretary Sean Spicer is scheduled to give his first on-camera press...

Kellyanne Conway Defends Jared Kushner Without Disputing Reports (VIDEO) about 3 hours ago

Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway defended senior adviser Jared Kushner on Tuesday, saying...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.