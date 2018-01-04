TPM Livewire

After Voter Fraud Panel Gets Disbanded, Kobach Files Charges Against 2 Voters

In this Friday, Sept. 12, 2014 photo, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach discusses his office's legal research for an elections case before the state Supreme Court during an interview in his office in Topeka, Kan. Democrat Chad Taylor has petitioned the Supreme Court to remove his name from the ballot for the U.S. Senate after Kobach refused to do it. (AP Photo/John Hanna)
John Hanna/AP
By Published January 4, 2018 6:08 pm

Wednesday’s disbanding of his federal commission on voter fraud won’t stop Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach (R) from pursuing the issue with zeal.

Kobach, an ardent advocate for restrictive voting laws, on Thursday filed criminal charges against two people he alleges cast illegal votes in the 2016 election, according to a report from the Kansas City Star. Kobach is the only secretary of state in the country who has prosecutorial power, thanks to a 2015 bill he championed.

Kobach’s office charged Que J. Fulmer with two counts of voting without being qualified, one count of voting repeatedly, and another of “advance voting unlawful acts” for allegedly voting in Colorado as well as Kansas’ Hamilton County, according to the newspaper.

Bailey Ann McCaughey faces the same charge of voting more than once for allegedly casting ballots in both Colorado and Finney County, Kansas, as well as one count of election perjury, the Star reported.

The news comes less than 24 hours after the controversial voter fraud panel he helped oversee was dismantled via an order from President Donald Trump. The panel was plagued by a series of lawsuits alleging a lack of transparency and violation of privacy protections for requesting voters’ personal information.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Allegra Kirkland

Allegra Kirkland is a New York-based reporter for Talking Points Memo. She previously worked on The Nation’s web team and as the associate managing editor for AlterNet. Follow her on Twitter @allegrakirkland.

After Voter Fraud Panel Gets Disbanded, Kobach Files Charges Against 2 Voters

