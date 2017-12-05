Politico: Kihuen’s Chief Of Staff Looking For Jobs For Congressman’s DC Staff

The chief of staff for Rep. Ruben Kihuen (D-NV) is reportedly looking for jobs for the congressman’s D.C. staffers, just three days after House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) called on Kihuen to resign amid an allegation of sexual misconduct.

Chief of Staff Peter Koltak sent out the resumes of most of the staffers in Kihuen’s D.C. office to other Democratic offices on Tuesday, according to an email obtained by Politico. The email said Koltak was “hoping to place them all here pretty quickly in other offices” and asked for help in making connections for any openings.

“Im happy to talk with anyone at any time about each person. I would highly recommend any of them,” he wrote, according to Politico.

BuzzFeed first reported Friday that a former Kihuen campaign staffer accused the congressman of asking her for dates and sex “despite her repeated rejections.” The woman, who BuzzFeed only identified as Samantha, said the congressman also touched her thighs twice without her consent.

Pelosi put out a statement early Saturday after she spoke with Kihuen, calling on him to resign, saying the woman’s account of the “upsetting” allegations was “convincing” and commending the woman for “the courage it took to come forward.”

Kihuen’s office did not return TPM’s requests for comment over the weekend or on Tuesday. Kihuen told BuzzFeed that he didn’t “recall any of the circumstances” that Samantha described, but apologized for “anything that I may have said or done that made her feel uncomfortable.”