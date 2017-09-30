TPM Livewire

After Criticizing Puerto Rico Leadership, Trump Pivots, Calls Out ‘Fake News’

President Donald Trump speaks to the National Association of Manufactures at the Mandarin Oriental hotel, Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
By Published September 30, 2017 9:28 am

In response to pushback from San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz — who expressed frustration with the administration’s characterization of its response to devastation in Puerto Rico on Friday — President Donald Trump first blamed the U.S. territory’s leadership.

He then returned to his usual line of critique: blaming the media.

In a Saturday morning tweet storm, Trump lashed out at Cruz, blaming her and other’s in Puerto Rico for having “poor leadership” and claiming the disaster relief should be a “community effort.”

About 40 minutes later he tweeted again, saying the media is responsible for the critiques of his response to the recovery efforts and said specifically that CNN and NBC are “going out of their way to disparage our great First Responders” as a way to “get Trump.”

His comments follow his repeated critiques of the media for not showing the federal government’s recovery efforts in Puerto Rico in a good light. Trump has brought special attention to the U.S. territory’s debt in recent days, at one point suggesting that Puerto Rico’s “broken infrastructure” and debt may have contributed to the devastation.  

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
After Criticizing Puerto Rico Leadership, Trump Pivots, Calls Out 'Fake News'

