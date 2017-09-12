TPM Livewire

After Bannon’s Slam, Christie Says No One Cares What Bannon Has To Say Now

Seth Wenig/AP
By Published September 12, 2017 8:18 am

After former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon claimed New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie lost his shot at a cabinet job because of he criticized the President after the Access Hollywood tape came out, Christie fought back.

In an interview with PBS News Hour Monday, Christie said “no one’s really going to care” about what Bannon says “now that he’s been fired” from the White House.

In a post-mortem interview with CBS’ Charlie Rose last week Bannon claimed the response to the release of the tapes, which featured President Donald Trump making lewd comments about women, was a “litmus test” for Trump supporters. He said Christie was not looked at for a cabinet position after that.

After the tapes came out, Christie still backed Trump, but said his comments were “unacceptable” and that he was “disturbed and disappointed by it and embarrassed for him and his family.”

Christie refuted Bannon’s claims.

“I was offered cabinet positions by this president. It’s been widely reported and it’s true that I was offered cabinet positions that I turned down, so I suspect this little black book that Mr. Bannon is talking about, the only one who read that little black book is Mr. Bannon himself,” Christie said. “I know that no one else cared about it and now that he’s been fired, no one’s really going to care about anything else Steve Bannon has to stay.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
