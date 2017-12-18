TPM Livewire

After Amtrak Crash, Trump Plugs ‘Soon To Be Submitted Infrastructure Plan’

Alex Milan Tracy/SIPAPRE
By Published December 18, 2017 2:23 pm

President Donald Trump on Monday used a multi-casualty train crash to plug his promise to invest in the nation’s infrastructure.

Multiple people were killed after an Amtrak train crashed during its first trip on a new route outside Tacoma, Washington, a spokesperson for the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Monday.

The President further addressed the incident during a speech later in the day.

Trump campaigned on the promise of a trillion-dollar investment in infrastructure projects nationwide.

However, that doesn’t necessarily mean his administration supports spending that much in tax dollars. Rather, Trump administration officials have promoted a plan of funding so-called public-private partnerships — in other words, publicly financing a fraction of that total sum in exchange for private companies further investing in, and profiting from, infrastructure projects.

Unnamed White House officials told CNBC earlier this month that details of a plan could emerge in January ahead of Trump’s first State of the Union address.

This post has been updated.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham

Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.

