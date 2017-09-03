TPM Livewire

Schiff: ‘Probably Past Time’ For House Intel Panel To Subpoena White House

Bill Clark/CQPHO
Published September 3, 2017 3:59 pm

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, on Sunday said it’s “probably past time” for his panel to issue the White House a subpoena for documents about President Donald Trump’s abrupt firing of James Comey as director of the FBI in May.

The New York Times on Friday reported that Trump and a senior adviser drew up a draft of a letter justifying Comey’s termination that was never sent out, but was recently acquired by special counsel Robert Mueller as part of his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Schiff on CNN’s “State of the Union” said he has not seen the document in question.

“We wrote to the White House, after the claim was made that the President had tapes of his discussions with Comey, to ask about anything memorializing any conversations with Comey,” Schiff said.

He said the White House “first responded by tweet and then by letter saying they didn’t have any such thing.”

“If this is responsive to our letter, they need to produce it,” Schiff said. “And it’s probably past time for our committee to subpoena the White House to make sure we get all relevant documents.”

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
