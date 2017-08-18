TPM Livewire

ACLU Won’t Defend Hate Groups Protesting With Firearms

PIN-IT
American Civil Liberties Union executive director Anthony Romero speaks during a meeting called "The Resistance Training" hosted by the American Civil Liberties Union, Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Coral Gables, Fla. The American Civil Liberties Union is launching a nationwide training event to make people aware of their rights as protesters. Organizers say the event Saturday at a sports arena on the University of Miami campus is being livestreamed to locations in all 50 states.(Luis M. Alvarez)
Luis M. Alvarez/FR596 AP
By Published August 18, 2017 7:32 am

The violent events that transpired at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va. last weekend has pushed the American Civil Liberties Union to take a tougher stance on the hate groups it defends in court.

The civil rights group will now screen its clients more closely and won’t represent groups who protest while carrying firearms, the executive director told The Wall Street Journal Thursday.

The ACLU’s Virginia branch defended the neo-Nazis right to assemble when the group gathered last weekend to protest the removal of the confederate statue of Robert E. Lee. The organization is known for its defense of the free speech rights of hate groups, claiming that creating exceptions to the First Amendment for hate groups make the less stringent for everyone.

“The events of Charlottesville require any judge, any police chief and any legal group to look at the facts of any white-supremacy protests with a much finer comb,” Executive Director Anthony  Romero told the Journal. “If a protest group insists, ‘No, we want to be able to carry loaded firearms,’ well, we don’t have to represent them. They can find someone else.”

The group’s Virginia branch defended the white supremacist against Charlottesville’s efforts to deny them a permit. City officials wanted the protest moved a mile away from the park to better accommodate the crowd. ACLU argued in federal court that the city’s decision was based on opposition to the group’s views, not safety concerns. 

Many lashed out against the civil rights group when violence broke out at the rally. A self-proclaimed white supremacist allegedly drove his car through a crowd of counter-protesters, killing 32-year-old Heather Hayer and injuring 19 others. 

Several members of the group that assembled last Saturday were carrying firearms, but no one was hurt by them. Romero said the ACLU thinks just having guns at a protest can suppress freedom of speech through intimidation.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

ACLU Won’t Defend Hate Groups Protesting With Firearms 11 seconds ago

The violent events that transpired at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va. last...

James Murdoch Slams Trump's C'Ville Response, Pledges Donation To ADL 29 minutes ago

James Murdoch, the chief executive of 21st Century Fox and son of Rupert Murdoch,...

KKK Hoods, Nazi Salutes: Magazine Covers Take On Trump, Charlottesville about 13 hours ago

President Donald Trump, who boasted in January of his appearances on magazine covers, might not...

Rep. Peter King Calls On Trump To Fire Bannon: 'He Should Go' about 15 hours ago

Rep. Peter King (R-NY) on Thursday called on President Donald Trump to fire chief...

Trump Immediately Condemns Van Attack In Barcelona, Calls It Terror about 17 hours ago

Just hours after a truck plowed through the historic Las Ramblas district in Barcelona, Spain...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.