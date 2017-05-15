TPM Livewire

ACLU Files FOIA Request For Docs On Comey Firing

FBI Director James Comey adddresses the Intelligence and National Security Alliance Leadership Dinner in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday, March 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
Cliff Owen/FR170079 AP
By Published May 15, 2017 3:09 pm

The ACLU announced Monday that it had filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the Justice Department and FBI for records related to Donald Trump’s abrupt firing of former FBI Director James Comey.

“White House interference with any FBI investigation is incompatible with democratic safeguards, and that’s especially the case when the investigation involves the President or his associates,” the director of the group’s National Security Project, Hina Shamsi, said in a statement. “Political meddling with law enforcement investigations is a recipe for abuse of power.”

She added: “It’s impossible to know the truth right now because the Trump administration has issued shifting explanations, each of which is increasingly troubling.”

Read the ACLU’s request below:

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
