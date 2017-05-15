ACLU Files FOIA Request For Docs On Comey Firing

The ACLU announced Monday that it had filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the Justice Department and FBI for records related to Donald Trump’s abrupt firing of former FBI Director James Comey.

“White House interference with any FBI investigation is incompatible with democratic safeguards, and that’s especially the case when the investigation involves the President or his associates,” the director of the group’s National Security Project, Hina Shamsi, said in a statement. “Political meddling with law enforcement investigations is a recipe for abuse of power.”

She added: “It’s impossible to know the truth right now because the Trump administration has issued shifting explanations, each of which is increasingly troubling.”

Read the ACLU’s request below: