TPM Livewire

Report: FBI Looking Into Attempted Cyberattack On Trump Organization

PIN-IT
Niall Carson/PA Wire
By Published May 26, 2017 12:36 pm

A recent attempted overseas cyberattack against the Trump Organization is under investigation by the FBI, ABC News reported Friday.

The article did not mention the country or region of the world where the alleged hack originated. But investigating the computer network of the President’s company would be delicate for the FBI, given that the bureau’s agents are currently probing possible ties between Trump campaign associates and Russian operatives working to influence the 2016 election.

Eric Trump, executive vice president of the family real estate business, declined to confirm or deny whether he and his brother Donald Jr. were brought to the FBI’s New York headquarters to discuss the attempted hack, as ABC reported. He denied the company’s systems were compromised.

“We absolutely weren’t hacked,” Trump told ABC. “That’s crazy. We weren’t hacked, I can tell you that.”

Anonymous law enforcement officials told ABC that President Donald Trump’s sons were brought in to discuss the attempted hack on May 8, the day before the President abruptly fired FBI director James Comey.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Allegra Kirkland
Allegra Kirkland is a New York-based reporter for Talking Points Memo. She previously worked on The Nation’s web team and as the associate managing editor for AlterNet. Follow her on Twitter @allegrakirkland.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Report: FBI Looking Into Attempted Cyberattack On Trump Organization 10 seconds ago

A recent attempted overseas cyberattack against the Trump Organization is under investigation by the...

Texts Show Sheriff Clarke Wanted Man Hassled For Shaking His Head At Him 11 minutes ago

Text messages show that Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke ordered his deputies to question...

WI Committee Approves Walker Plan To Drug Test Medicaid Recipients, Others about 2 hours ago

Wisconsin’s budget committee on Thursday approved Gov. Scott Walker’s (R) proposal to make it...

Trump Congratulates Montana GOPer Greg Gianforte On 'Great Win' about 3 hours ago

President Donald Trump briefly congratulated Congressman-elect Greg Gianforte during his trip abroad Friday. "Great...

Reports: Jared Kushner Under Scrutiny In Federal Probe Into Russian Meddling about 18 hours ago

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, who is President Donald Trump's son-in-law, is under...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.