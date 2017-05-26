Report: FBI Looking Into Attempted Cyberattack On Trump Organization

A recent attempted overseas cyberattack against the Trump Organization is under investigation by the FBI, ABC News reported Friday.

The article did not mention the country or region of the world where the alleged hack originated. But investigating the computer network of the President’s company would be delicate for the FBI, given that the bureau’s agents are currently probing possible ties between Trump campaign associates and Russian operatives working to influence the 2016 election.

Eric Trump, executive vice president of the family real estate business, declined to confirm or deny whether he and his brother Donald Jr. were brought to the FBI’s New York headquarters to discuss the attempted hack, as ABC reported. He denied the company’s systems were compromised.

“We absolutely weren’t hacked,” Trump told ABC. “That’s crazy. We weren’t hacked, I can tell you that.”

Anonymous law enforcement officials told ABC that President Donald Trump’s sons were brought in to discuss the attempted hack on May 8, the day before the President abruptly fired FBI director James Comey.