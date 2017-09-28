Kushner Lawyer Accidentally Forwards Intel Committee Letter To Fake Kushner

A congressional request for information on White House adviser Jared Kushner’s private email use ended up in CNN’s hands on Thursday after his high-powered D.C. attorney accidentally forwarded it to an Internet prankster.

As CNN reported, Kushner had apparently never disclosed his personal email account to the Senate Intelligence Committee investigating Russia’s interference in the 2016 election, irritating lawmakers who only learned of its existence from press reports. His attorney, Abbe Lowell, received an indignant email from the committee asking Kushner to turn over all relevant documents from his “personal e-mail account described in the news media as well as all over accounts, messaging apps, or similar communications channels you may have used or that may contain information relevant to our inquiry,” according to CNN.

That’s where things took a wrong turn. Instead of forwarding the letter to his real client, Lowell accidentally sent it to a British prankster who had punked Lowell a few days ago, who in turn passed it along to CNN.

This is the second time this week that Lowell has been caught up in a private email-related snafu with this prankster, who goes by the handle @SINON_REBORN on Twitter.

In the previous exchange, the Kushner imposter expressed concern about “adult content” buried amid his private emails, including videos of “half naked women on a trampoline” and one that came with with the hashtag “#standingOnTheLittlePeople.”

Lowell appeared to take the messages seriously, asking “Kushner” to be sure he had shared with him all of the emails on his personal account and cautioning him not to delete any.

Lowell has said that the messages sent and received on the real Kushner’s non-White House address were mostly related to media coverage and event planning.

Below are the full letter, courtesy of @SINON_REBORN, and CNN’s report on the mishap.