TPM Livewire

New Radio Ads Pressure 5 Key GOP Senators To Oppose O’Care Repeal Bill

PIN-IT
UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 07: Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, is seen in the Capitol's senate subway on September 7, 2017. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Tom Williams/CQPHO
By Published September 22, 2017 11:52 am

A new $200,000 radio ad campaign launched Friday, pressuring five key Republican senators to vote against the last-ditch effort to repeal and replace Obamacare.

The ads are funded by the Community Catalyst Action Fund and are running on radio stations in the home states of Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), John McCain (R-AZ), Rob Portman (R-OH), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Susan Collins (R-ME) as well as in Washington, D.C. for the next week.

The group sponsoring the advertisement calls the Graham-Cassidy legislation the “most destructive repeal plan” that’s been introduced in Congress to date. A Senate vote on the bill could come next week ahead of a Sept. 30 deadline for passing Obamacare repeal via simple majority vote. 

“There’s an old saying: the definition of insanity is doing the same thing again and again and expecting different results,” the narrator says at the start of the radio ads, which are similar in each state and in D.C. “Well, that’s what congressional leaders are doing right now — pushing another bad health care bill.”

The ads then remind the five senators — who either opposed or were key swing votes on previous repeal bills this summer — that the new legislation includes the same provisions as past repeal efforts, including “massive” cuts to Medicaid.

Murkowski is considered one of the most crucial senators in Republicans’ effort to whip votes. She, Collins and McCain voted against the last repeal attempt in July.  She has said she wants to see more information about how the bill would impact her state before she makes any decisions.

Community Catalyst Action Fund previously spent $1.5 million on TV ads over the summer to oppose earlier repeal efforts, The Washington Post reported.

“This bill is a last-ditch effort to turn back the clock and go back to the same damaging, secretive and partisan approach to repeal the Affordable Care Act and to cut Medicaid,” the non-profit’s executive director Robert Restuccia said in a statement. “Senators should reject the Graham-Cassidy repeal plan. Americans want Congress to abandon efforts to repeal the ACA and work in a bipartisan fashion to make our health care better and more affordable, accessible and equitable.” 

Listen to the advertisement running on Alaska radio stations below:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

New Radio Ads Pressure 5 Key GOP Senators To Oppose O'Care Repeal Bill 8 seconds ago

A new $200,000 radio ad campaign launched Friday, pressuring five key Republican senators to vote...

EPA Pulls Agents Off Probes For Pruitt's 24/7, 18-Member Security Detail 12 minutes ago

Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt has an unprecedented round-the-clock security detail that now...

WH Official: 'We Really Aren't Sure What The Impact Will Be' Of Graham-Cassidy about 1 hours ago

In a stunning admission, a White House official told Politico, "We really aren't sure...

Trump Dismisses 'Russia Hoax' And The Influence Of Facebook Ads about 2 hours ago

Amid the news that Facebook plans to arrange to turn over ads bought by Kremlin-linked entities during...

Grassley Asks FBI If It Warned Trump Campaign About Aides' Russia Ties about 3 hours ago

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray on Wednesday asking...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.