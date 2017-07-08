TPM Editor’s Blog Opinions, Context & Ideas from the TPM Editors

What Are We Doing Here?

By Published July 8, 2017 12:48 pm
We’re midway through our annual Prime sign up drive. We’ve met our marks so far. But if you’re reading TPM today and are a regular reader who hasn’t yet signed up for Prime, please take a moment to do so today. It’s not just your 14 cents a day, which when combined together with the same from tens of thousands of other TPM readers, helps fund the articles and reporting and research you read. It’s about something genuinely much bigger: whether quality news reporting and commentary focused on readers can be sustained by viable and vibrant business models. So far, for us, the answer has been yes. More than twenty thousand of our regular readers have joined us in making that possible. But we need to keep that momentum and growth going to build the TPM we are in the process of building. You can be part of making that possible. We need you to be part of making that possible. It’s just 14 cents a day. Over the course of a month not much more than you spend on a single over-priced cup of coffee. For that much, you can be a critical part of what we are doing and what we’re building. It’s easy. You get a better TPM. Just click right here, take two minutes to join. Thank you.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Josh Marshall
Josh Marshall is editor and publisher of TalkingPointsMemo.com.
