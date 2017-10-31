TPM Editor’s Blog Opinions, Context & Ideas from the TPM Editors

Quite A Week It Was

PIN-IT
Aude Guerrucci/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
By Published October 31, 2017 6:56 am
Views

While the world was marveling at Trump’s crowd size fetish during that fateful first week of his presidency, George Papadopoulos and allegedly Mike Flynn were lying to the FBI, Sally Yates was scrambling to warn the White House, and Donald Trump himself was pressing Jim Comey for personal loyalty in a private dinner. Notably, the seeds of what would become the first charges in the special counsel probe came four months before Robert Mueller arrived on the scene. Sam Thielman reviews the newly updated timeline for the last week of January.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

David Kurtz
David Kurtz is Managing Editor and Washington Bureau Chief of Talking Points Memo where he oversees the news operations of TPM and its sister sites.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Reports: Facebook Says 126M People May Have Seen Russian Firm's Content about 13 hours ago

Facebook will tell lawmakers that approximately 126 million people may have seen content generated and...

Report: Manafort, Clovis Are Unnamed Officials In Papadopoulos' Court Docs about 13 hours ago

News Monday that former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos had pleaded guilty to lying...

James Comey Subtweets Manafort Using Quote From His Favorite Theologian about 16 hours ago

Grant him the serenity to accept the things he cannot change; courage to change...

WSJ: FBI Probing Whitefish Energy's Now-Canceled Contract In Puerto Rico about 16 hours ago

The FBI is investigating Whitefish Energy Holdings’ now-canceled contract with the Puerto Rico Electric...

Grassley On Mueller Indictments: 'Good To See' Dept. Of Justice Enforce FARA about 16 hours ago

Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) on Monday said the indictment of...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.