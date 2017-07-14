TPM Editor’s Blog Opinions, Context & Ideas from the TPM Editors

That’s Interesting

By Published July 14, 2017 1:29 pm
The Russian-American lobbyist, who is reportedly a former Soviet-era counter-intelligence officer and attended the June meeting at Trump Tower, says Natalia Veselnitskaya brought a package of documents with her to the meeting. And he thinks she left them with Trump. Here’s his account.

From the AP

During the meeting, Akhmetshin said Veselnitskaya brought with her a plastic folder with printed-out documents that detailed what she believed was the flow of illicit funds to the Democratic National Committee. Veselnitskaya presented the contents of the documents to the Trump associates and suggested that making the information public could help the Trump campaign, he said.

“This could be a good issue to expose how the DNC is accepting bad money,” Akhmetshin recalled her saying.

Trump Jr. asked the attorney if she had all the evidence to back up her claims, including whether she could demonstrate the flow of the money. But Veselnitskaya said the Trump campaign would need to research it more. After that, Trump Jr. lost interest, according to Akhmetshin.

“They couldn’t wait for the meeting to end,” he said.

Akhmetshin said he does not know if Veselnitskaya’s documents were provided by the Russian government. He said he thinks she left the materials with the Trump associates. It was unclear if she handed the documents to anyone in the room or simply left them behind, he said.

Heres’s our look at Rinat Akhmetshin, the lobbyist in question.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Josh Marshall
Josh Marshall is editor and publisher of TalkingPointsMemo.com.
