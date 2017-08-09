TPM Editor’s Blog Opinions, Context & Ideas from the TPM Editors

Similar To How They Got Capone

Published August 9, 2017
That Robert Mueller’s probe is beginning to examine to Trump finances is neither surprising nor out of the ordinary, as Tierney Sneed reports. But one point I hadn’t seen made before comes from a former federal prosecutor who handled national security cases:

“‘I’ve done this in espionage cases where there were sources and methods I couldn’t reveal,” Lonergan told TPM. “What I did is I charged financial crimes and showed that somebody who I knew was a spy for another country had $5 million in unexplained income and never paid taxes on it, and that income came from China. Do I reveal what they did for China and our sources and methods and how we know that? No. And I avoid that by the money. You got money, you didn’t pay taxes on it.”

“A lot of times the way you stay away from your classified information and being forced to reveal your sources and methods is you just track the money and the money speaks for itself,” she added.

More from Tierney here.

David Kurtz
David Kurtz is Managing Editor and Washington Bureau Chief of Talking Points Memo where he oversees the news operations of TPM and its sister sites.
