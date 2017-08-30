Podcast with Barry Lynn

As I discussed below, here’s my podcast interview with Barry Lynn, head of the Open Markets program at The New America Foundation. As the Times reported today, Google appears to have used its muscle as a major funder of New America to shut the program down. Happily, they’ve landed on their feet, apparently with even more funding as an independent group. Here’s our discussion of the critical and too little understood role of monopolies doing everything from driving income and wealth inequality to making your cable and internet service suck.