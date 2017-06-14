TPM Editor’s Blog Opinions, Context & Ideas from the TPM Editors

New Details

PIN-IT
By Published June 14, 2017 10:03 am
Views

Eyewitness accounts now identify the gunman as a heavy-set white male in his 40s or 50s. The Alexandria Police say the single suspect is in custody. He has not as yet been identified by name.

Earlier reports that the gunman asked the partisan identification of the people practicing before opening fire appears to have been in error, a good faith confusion of another person with the shooter. I’m not sure we can definitively rule that report out. But it now appears that report is at best unconfirmed and likely erroneous.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Josh Marshall
Josh Marshall is editor and publisher of TalkingPointsMemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

NBC News: Capitol Police Officers Shot Expected To Survive 6 minutes ago

NBC News’ Pete Williams reported that the two Capitol Police officers said to be...

Rep. Steve Scalise Undergoing Surgery, In Stable Condition After Shooting 15 minutes ago

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) is currently undergoing surgery after being shot Wednesday...

Rep. Roger Williams (R-TX) Says Staffer Shot At Congressional Baseball Practice 28 minutes ago

Rep. Roger Williams (R-TX) said in a statement Wednesday that a member of his...

Police: 5 People 'Transported Medically' From Scene Of Shooting 36 minutes ago

Alexandria Police Chief Michael Brown and Capitol Police Chief Matthew Verderosa briefed members of the...

Paul Ryan: 'Hearts Of The Whole House' With Rep. Scalise After Shooting 41 minutes ago

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) said the "hearts of the whole House" are with...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.