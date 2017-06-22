TPM Editor’s Blog Opinions, Context & Ideas from the TPM Editors

Failure

PIN-IT
By Published June 22, 2017 2:38 pm
Views

I know I’m harping on this point. But again, the fallacy of policy literalism. It has always been crystal clear for numerous reasons that the Senate health care repeal bill would be the like the House bill, both versions, just as it will be like the final bill that emerges from a conference committee. McConnell and Ryan knew that ball hiding about scores and legislative language would prevent reporters from saying this: Around 24 million Americans will lose their coverage, everyone will go back to the era of pre-existing conditions restrictions and lifetime limits. The freed up money will go to a big tax cut for the very wealthy. You didn’t need to see the legislative language to know this. It’s been a failure of journalism to pretend otherwise.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Josh Marshall
Josh Marshall is editor and publisher of TalkingPointsMemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Portman Has 'Real Concerns' About Medicaid Cuts, May Still Vote For Bill about 1 hours ago

Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) criticized the Senate GOP's Obamacare repeal bill Thursday, saying he was...

Some GOP Guvs Express 'Concerns' About Senate Obamacare Repeal Bill about 2 hours ago

Former presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich said he has “deep concerns” about...

Obama Weighs In: Senate's ACA Repeal Bill Is Built On 'Fundamental Meanness' about 2 hours ago

Former President Barack Obama on Thursday condemned the newly revealed Senate bill to repeal and...

Hospitals Group: 'Go Back To The Drawing Board' On Senate ACA Repeal about 2 hours ago

The American Hospital Association on Thursday urged Senate Republicans to "go back to the...

Susan Collins Questions Senate TrumpCare's Cuts To Medicaid about 3 hours ago

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) gave the Senate health care bill released Thursday a mixed...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.