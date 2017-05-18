TPM Editor’s Blog Opinions, Context & Ideas from the TPM Editors

Everybody’s Story, They’re Sticking With It

Published May 18, 2017
The fact that President Trump is still making contact with Mike Flynn shows at a minimum a level of recklessness on the President’s part that makes it quite likely he’s done plenty of other things that will land him in a world of trouble. Meanwhile Vice President Pence is still insisting he knew nothing about the investigation into Mike Flynn months after Flynn told the top lawyer for the presidential transition Pence at least nominally ran about the probe. That’s conceivable but, I’d say, not likely.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Josh Marshall
Josh Marshall is editor and publisher of TalkingPointsMemo.com.
