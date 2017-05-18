Everybody’s Story, They’re Sticking With It

The fact that President Trump is still making contact with Mike Flynn shows at a minimum a level of recklessness on the President’s part that makes it quite likely he’s done plenty of other things that will land him in a world of trouble. Meanwhile Vice President Pence is still insisting he knew nothing about the investigation into Mike Flynn months after Flynn told the top lawyer for the presidential transition Pence at least nominally ran about the probe. That’s conceivable but, I’d say, not likely.