Ross Gushes About Lack of Protesters, “Bad Placards” in Saudi

Riccardo Savi/SIPPL Sipa USA
By Published May 22, 2017 8:47 am
A short time ago on CNBC, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross appeared on CNBC to discuss the President’s trip to Saudi Arabia. After raving about a “very bright, very attractive young woman” at a venture capital panel he attended on the trip, Ross noted the absence of any protestors during the visit, in contrast to the situation in the US.

Ross: I think the other thing that was fascinating to me … there was not a single hint of a protestor anywhere there during the whole time we were there, not one guy with a bad placard, instead …

Host: But Secretary Ross, that may be but not necessarily because they don’t have those feelings there but because they control people and don’t allow them to to come and express their feelings quite the same as we do here.

Ross: In theory that could be true. But boy there was certainly no sign of it, there was not a single effort at any incursion. There wasn’t anything. The mood was a genuinely good mood. And at the end of the trip, as I was getting back on the plane the security guards from the Saudi side who’d been helping us over the weekend all wanted to pose for a big photo-op. And then they gave me two gigantic bushels of dates, as a present, as a thank you for the trip that we had had. That was a pretty from the heart, very genuine gesture. It really touched me.

Here’s the video …

Josh Marshall
Josh Marshall is editor and publisher of TalkingPointsMemo.com.
