Trump Hits Germany Over Trade, Mocks Russia Probe In Early-Morning Tweets

President Donald Trump meets Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, May 16, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Back in the United States after his first major trip abroad, President Donald Trump has returned to his habit of responding to the news in angry early-morning tweets.

On Tuesday morning, he began by reiterating that he’s unhappy about the current state of trade between the U.S. and Germany.

Last week, he complained to European Union leaders in Brussels that Germany is “very bad on trade.”

In a second tweet Tuesday morning, Trump dismissed the focus on the probe into Russia’s election meddling and any links between Russia and the Trump campaign as “Fake News.”

Trump also published a series of tweets bashing the media on Sunday, claiming that any media reports using anonymous sources may be “made up by fake news writers.” The Sunday tweetstorm came after a series of reports on senior adviser Jared Kushner’s role in communicating with Russian officials before Trump took office.

Caitlin MacNeal
