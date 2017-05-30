Trump Hits Germany Over Trade, Mocks Russia Probe In Early-Morning Tweets

Back in the United States after his first major trip abroad, President Donald Trump has returned to his habit of responding to the news in angry early-morning tweets.

On Tuesday morning, he began by reiterating that he’s unhappy about the current state of trade between the U.S. and Germany.

We have a MASSIVE trade deficit with Germany, plus they pay FAR LESS than they should on NATO & military. Very bad for U.S. This will change — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2017

Last week, he complained to European Union leaders in Brussels that Germany is “very bad on trade.”

In a second tweet Tuesday morning, Trump dismissed the focus on the probe into Russia’s election meddling and any links between Russia and the Trump campaign as “Fake News.”

Russian officials must be laughing at the U.S. & how a lame excuse for why the Dems lost the election has taken over the Fake News. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2017

Trump also published a series of tweets bashing the media on Sunday, claiming that any media reports using anonymous sources may be “made up by fake news writers.” The Sunday tweetstorm came after a series of reports on senior adviser Jared Kushner’s role in communicating with Russian officials before Trump took office.