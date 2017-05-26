TPM DC In it, but not of it.

WH Official: Trump Said Germany Is ‘Very Bad On Trade,’ Not In General

Carolyn Kaster/AP
By Published May 26, 2017 8:26 am
Following a report in German media outlet Der Spiegel that President Donald Trump told European Union leaders at a meeting in Brussels that the Germans are “very bad,” a White House official clarified that Trump said that Germany is bad “on trade.”

“He said they’re very bad on trade but he doesn’t have a problem with Germany,” Gary Cohn, the director of the National Economic Council, told Politico’s Tara Palmeri, the White House pool reporter following Trump on Friday.

Cohn was responding to a report in Der Spiegel about comments Trump made to EU leaders at a gathering in Brussels.

“The Germans are bad, very bad,” Trump said, according to unnamed participants in the meeting cited by Der Spiegel. “See the millions of cars they are selling to the U.S. Terrible. We will stop this.”

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
