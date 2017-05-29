TPM DC In it, but not of it.

‘A Good Thing’: WH, GOPers Defend Kushner On Russia Backchannel Reports

PIN-IT
Tom Williams/CQPHO
By Published May 29, 2017 10:13 am
Views

Trump administration officials and several powerful Republican senators have rushed to the defense of White House adviser Jared Kushner over reports that he discussed establishing secure backchannel communications with Russia’s government during the transition.

While some, like Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), are questioning the veracity of the articles, first reported by the Washington Post Friday, others, like Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, are making the remarkable case that Trump’s son-in-law secretly communicating with the Kremlin would be a “good thing.”

Acknowledging that Kushner’s conversations with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S., Sergey Kislyak occurred “during the transition period, I think,” Kelly told NBC’s Chuck Todd Sunday that he sees no cause for concern.

“I think any time you can open lines of communication with anyone, whether they’re good friends or not so good friends, is a smart thing to do,” Kelly said. “I don’t see any big issue here relative to Jared.”

National security adviser H.R. McMaster, too, argued that attempting to circumvent the traditional national security apparatus without the knowledge of the Obama administration would not be outside the norm.

“We have backchannel communications with a number of countries,” McMaster said. “What that allows you to do is communicate in a discreet manner so I’m not concerned.”

Foreign policy experts and former officials disagree.

In interviews with the Post, they said Kushner’s reported plan, made when he was still a civilian, could have left him exposed to exploitation by Russian officials.

Graham, a Russia hawk, said he just didn’t buy the story as reported by the Post.

“I think it makes no sense that the Russian ambassador would report back to Moscow on a channel that he most likely knows we’re monitoring,” Graham told CNN’s Dana Bash, claiming that he didn’t “trust this story as far as I can throw it.”

Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Corker (R-TN) cautioned against “hyperbole” in discussing Kushner’s conversations with Kislyak.

“Sounds like he’s more than glad to talk about all of these things and instead of getting wrapped up into a lot of hyperbole, as these things can sometimes do, I think talking with him directly and getting him to answer any and all questions as he said he would do would probably be the prudent course of action,” Corker told NBC.

The President himself has yet to comment on the substance of the reports, issuing a vague statement saying he maintains “total confidence” in Kushner, who he called “a very good person.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Allegra Kirkland
Allegra Kirkland is a New York-based reporter for Talking Points Memo. She previously worked on The Nation’s web team and as the associate managing editor for AlterNet. Follow her on Twitter @allegrakirkland.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump Says He Has 'Total Confidence' In Kushner As His Star Fades At WH 31 minutes ago

President Donald Trump defended his son-in-law Jared Kushner on Sunday as reports on Kushner's...

Schiff: 'There Ought To Be A Review' Of Kushner's Security Clearance about 1 days ago

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said Sunday that...

DHS Chief: 'I Don't See Any Big Issue' If Kushner Tried To Set Up Backchannel about 1 days ago

Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly on Sunday said he does not "see any...

Trump Lashes Out At Media Upon Return To US: 'Fake News Is The Enemy!' about 1 days ago

President Donald Trump on Sunday lashed out at the media after returning from his first trip...

WaPo: Kushner Asked Russian Envoy To Set Up Secret Moscow Backchannel about 3 days ago

Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner and Russia’s ambassador to the United States discussed...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.