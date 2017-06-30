TPM DC In it, but not of it.

‘Election Integrity’ Commission Data Request Rejected By One Of Its Own

PIN-IT
Darron Cummings/AP
By Published June 30, 2017 3:23 pm
Views

The day after the White House’s bogus “election integrity” commission asked states to turn over data from their voter rolls, none other than a Republican secretary of state who was named to the commission itself joined a chorus of states declining to comply with the request.

Several states with Democratic secretaries of state, like California and Kentucky, quickly rejected the ask, decrying it as an attempt to bolster voter suppression attempts. The request came in the form of a letter from Kris Kobach, the Kansas secretary of state notorious for supporting restrictions on voting who is the vice chair of the commission.

But notably, Connie Lawson, Indiana’s Republican secretary of state, also declined to fulfill the request on Friday, citing state law that bars her from sharing voters’ personal information. The commission had requested “publicly-available voter roll data,” but specified that it was interested in information including the last four digits of voters’ social security numbers and birth dates.

Lawson was named to the commission, which is headed up by Vice President Mike Pence, the former governor of Indiana, in May.

Under Lawson, the Indiana State Police raided a voter registration office late last year, and she subsequently removed about half a million names from the voter rolls. As a state senator, Lawson also introduced a voter ID bill.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Rhode Island Joins List Of States Defying Bogus 'Election Integrity' Commission about 1 hours ago

The governor of Rhode Island said Friday that the state will not comply with a...

Pruitt Is Reportedly Starting An EPA Initiative To Challenge Climate Science about 2 hours ago

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, a climate denier, is launching an initiative at the agency to challenge...

Report: Kushner Spoke To Scarborough About 'Blackmail' Tabloid Story about 3 hours ago

Following claims by “Morning Joe” hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough Friday that White...

'Morning Joe' Hosts: Trump, National Enquirer Blackmailed Us Over Coverage about 4 hours ago

The hosts of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Friday accused the White House of blackmailing...

'Morning Joe' Hosts Return To Airwaves To Respond To Trump: 'He Fears Women' about 5 hours ago

The hosts of “Morning Joe” on Friday morning responded to insults from President Donald...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.